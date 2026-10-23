Chicago weather: Sunshine, 70s stick around through the weekend

If there ever was a weather pattern to get stuck in, this may be it. Sunshine and 70s again today (after some fog this morning). We will likely wind up seeing more fog tonight, especially farther north and closer to the lake. One major note: for those who may be traveling to/from Milwaukee for the baseball game tonight, the fog could be very dense in southeastern Wisconsin. Use caution and allow extra time on the roads there.

Otherwise, we are in for lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight with a light wind.

Looking ahead

Clouds will start to increase overnight into Saturday morning; this will lead to a partly cloudy sky for many areas by the afternoon. Despite those clouds, highs should still make it back into the lower 70s (about 10 degrees above normal). The wind should remain light but slip a little more to the south through the day.

By Sunday, we get treated to a light southwest wind and that direction will help push some slightly warmer air into the area. This will result in highs reaching the middle 70s in many locales; some upper 70s aren't out of the question in our southern cities.

A weak front slips into the area Sunday night and will help swing the wind around to the northeast by Monday. Expect a mainly cloudy sky Monday with a morning low near 50 and daytime temperatures in the upper 60s.

It's looking like a very dry week ahead with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs hang in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with overnight lows on either side of 50. For October, all of those values are above normal. Statistically, our last day with highs above 75 is the 17th of October... we are well past that! Cherish the milder air while we have it.