Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures stick around all week

It was another day with above normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Monday's high temperatures soared into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear with areas of fog expected to develop late. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the low to mid 40s for most suburbs, but Chicago and lakefront locations will likely hold on to upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Looking ahead

Tuesday starts off with patchy dense fog, and then we'll make our way back to sunny skies shortly after sunrise. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday through Saturday will be calm and quiet with daily highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most days during this stretch will be mostly sunny, and then more clouds will roll in Saturday night into Sunday.