19 Chicago businesses targeted in Northwest Side smash-and-grab burglaries, police say

The Brief Nineteen businesses in Forest Glen, Portage Park and Albany Park were targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police said three to four offenders broke windows or doors, stole cash registers or merchandise and fled in a red Kia. Bottles and Cans was burglarized for the second time this year, with its owner raising concerns about repair costs, insurance and neighborhood safety.



The windows are boarded up at Bottles and Cans, one of 19 businesses targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The break-ins have left business owners in Forest Glen, Portage Park and Albany Park dealing with repairs, insurance issues and other unexpected expenses.

String of smash-and-grab burglaries

The backstory:

Security cameras at Bottles and Cans, located at 6401 N. Central Ave., captured clear images of the crew that police said targeted multiple businesses last week.

Police said three to four offenders used a brick to break through the front door or window of each business before entering and stealing cash registers or merchandise. The group then fled in a red Kia.

Restaurants, coffee shops and a hardware store were among the businesses targeted, according to police.

Bottles and Cans is located at a busy, well-lit intersection. Owner Carly Katz said the latest break-in marks the second time the business has been burglarized this year.

"It's just awful because now everyone's going through it and that's not good for any of us. Because then, you know, we have higher crime rates, which also affects our insurance. And it also makes people question if they can even walk around in the neighborhood. And it's just concerning for everybody," Katz said.

Katz said she feels fortunate the damage to her business was not worse.

What you can do:

The burglaries occurred in the Chicago Police Department's 14th, 16th and 17th districts.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspects to contact investigators.