2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Ill. - A 16-unit apartment building caught fire in Deerfield around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Deerfield apartment fire
What we know:
According to the Deerfield Bannockburn Fire Department, an apartment building caught fire in Deerfield that left two residents hospitalized.
Several residents quickly went to the aid of an elderly woman in the building, helping her get out to safety.
Sections of the building are heavily damaged, and all 16 building units are currently without power.
The Red Cross is aiding displaced families, according to the Deerfield Bannockburn Fire Department.
What we don't know:
It is unknown at this time the conditions of the two residents who were hospitalized or what exactly caused the fire.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Deerfield Bannockburn Fire Department and was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.