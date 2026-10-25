2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Deerfield

The Brief A 16-unit apartment building caught fire on Oct. 24 in Deerfield. Residents of the building helped an elderly woman out of the building to safety. Two residents of the building are currently hospitalized.



A 16-unit apartment building caught fire in Deerfield around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Deerfield apartment fire

What we know:

According to the Deerfield Bannockburn Fire Department, an apartment building caught fire in Deerfield that left two residents hospitalized.

Several residents quickly went to the aid of an elderly woman in the building, helping her get out to safety.

Sections of the building are heavily damaged, and all 16 building units are currently without power.

The Red Cross is aiding displaced families, according to the Deerfield Bannockburn Fire Department.

What we don't know:

It is unknown at this time the conditions of the two residents who were hospitalized or what exactly caused the fire.