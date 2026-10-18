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Chicago crime: Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt on South Side, CPD says

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 18, 2026 7:39 AM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 7:39 AM CDT
Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 hurt, 1 critically on West Side, police say
Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 hurt, 1 critically on West Side, police say

Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 hurt, 1 critically on West Side, police say

A mass shooting on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning left four people injured, one critically, near Loretto Hospital.

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 6600 block of S. Champlain Ave. in Woodlawn around 2:40 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the left thigh.

Paramedics took the first victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they died.

The second victim was also taken to U of C, where he was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the victim who died.

Police did not provide further details.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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