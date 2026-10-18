8-month-old child found dead in Chicago
CHICAGO, Ill. - An eight-month-old girl was found dead on the Southwest side of Chicago on Saturday afternoon.
Baby found dead in Chicago
What we know:
The Chicago Police Department is reporting that they found an eight-month-old girl unresponsive inside a residence on the Southwest side of Chicago on S. Artesian Ave. around 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 17.
The girl was pronounced dead on the scene by police.
Chicago detectives are currently conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.
What we don't know:
The cause of the girl's death is unknown at this time as the Chicago Police Department continues to investigate the situation.
The Source: This story uses information that was shared by the Chicago Police Department. This was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.