8-month-old child found dead in Chicago

The Brief Chicago police are reporting that they found an eight-month-old girl dead on the Southwest side of the city. Chicago detectives are currently conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results. The cause of the girl's death is unknown at this time.



An eight-month-old girl was found dead on the Southwest side of Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Baby found dead in Chicago

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department is reporting that they found an eight-month-old girl unresponsive inside a residence on the Southwest side of Chicago on S. Artesian Ave. around 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene by police.

Chicago detectives are currently conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

What we don't know:

The cause of the girl's death is unknown at this time as the Chicago Police Department continues to investigate the situation.