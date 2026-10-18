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8-month-old child found dead in Chicago

By
FOX 32 Chicago
News
Published October 18, 2026 5:25 PM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 5:25 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Chicago police are reporting that they found an eight-month-old girl dead on the Southwest side of the city.
    • Chicago detectives are currently conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.
    • The cause of the girl's death is unknown at this time.

CHICAGO, Ill. - An eight-month-old girl was found dead on the Southwest side of Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Baby found dead in Chicago

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department is reporting that they found an eight-month-old girl unresponsive inside a residence on the Southwest side of Chicago on S. Artesian Ave. around 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene by police.

Chicago detectives are currently conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.

What we don't know:

The cause of the girl's death is unknown at this time as the Chicago Police Department continues to investigate the situation.

The Source: This story uses information that was shared by the Chicago Police Department. This was reported out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

NewsChicagoCrime and Public SafetyIllinois