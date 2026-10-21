Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Bishop Ford in Chicago
CHICAGO - A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck caused major delays Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago.
Bishop Ford crash blocks lanes
What we know:
Illinois State Police said troopers responded to northbound Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 9:41 a.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles.
All northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was passing on the right shoulder, according to ISP.
All lanes had reopened as of 10:45 a.m.
What we don't know:
Injuries were reported, but no information was immediately available about how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.
It remains unclear what caused the crash.
What's next:
ISP said drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays while the crash is investigated and cleared.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.