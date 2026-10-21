Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Bishop Ford in Chicago

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck was reported Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chicago. All northbound lanes were closed, with traffic moving on the right shoulder.



A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck caused major delays Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago.

Bishop Ford crash blocks lanes

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to northbound Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 9:41 a.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

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All northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was passing on the right shoulder, according to ISP.

All lanes had reopened as of 10:45 a.m.

What we don't know:

Injuries were reported, but no information was immediately available about how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

ISP said drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays while the crash is investigated and cleared.