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Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Bishop Ford in Chicago

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Traffic
Published October 21, 2026 10:38 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 10:38 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck was reported Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway.
    • The crash happened on northbound Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Chicago.
    • All northbound lanes were closed, with traffic moving on the right shoulder.

CHICAGO - A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck caused major delays Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway in Chicago.

Bishop Ford crash blocks lanes

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to northbound Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 9:41 a.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

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All northbound lanes were closed, and traffic was passing on the right shoulder, according to ISP.

All lanes had reopened as of 10:45 a.m.

What we don't know:

Injuries were reported, but no information was immediately available about how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

What's next:

ISP said drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays while the crash is investigated and cleared.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.

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