Celin Vega: 16-year-old Chicago girl missing since June

A 16-year-old Chicago girl has been missing since June.

Celin Vega was last seen in the 5000 block of South Michigan Avenue on June 6.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police say she is five-foot and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Vega, you are asked to contact the Area One Detective Division – SVU Office or dial 911.