Chicago early voting expands as new poll shows approval rating for Mayor Johnson

The Brief Early voting expanded Monday to all 50 Chicago wards, 56 suburban Cook County locations and other nearby counties. Mayoral candidates can begin submitting petition signatures Monday, with a deadline of Oct. 26. A new NORC poll shows 53% of Chicagoans disapprove of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s job performance.



Chicago voters have more ways to cast ballots Monday as early voting expands across the city, while candidates take another step toward getting on the ballot in the next mayoral election.

Chicago early voting expands

Early voting had only been available at two downtown supersites. Starting Monday, voters can cast ballots at locations in all 50 Chicago wards, as well as 56 suburban Cook County sites and locations in many surrounding counties.

Voters will decide statewide races, an open U.S. Senate seat, congressional and state legislative offices, some county offices and who should serve on Chicago’s school board.

Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon’s office said more than 216,000 people have requested mail-in ballots, an increase from the last election.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.

New election technology

Election officials are also highlighting new technology intended to improve accountability and help troubleshoot problems at polling places.

Cook County recently demonstrated an update to the poll pad devices used to check in voters. Officials said the county is the first to use technology that tracks mail-in ballots and helps identify issues that may need attention at polling places.

"As voters check in through our Poll Pass system, Election Lens gives us real-time visibility into turnout by location," Gordon said. "Over time, it also allows our team to monitor polling place activity and flag locations that may need attention."

Ed Michalowski, the deputy clerk, said the system is designed to give voters more confidence in the mail-in ballot process.

"It gives them the confidence that the system’s working and their ballot was counted," Michalowski said.

Voters who have mail-in ballots can also drop them in a secure box at Soldier Field on Thursday, when the clerk’s office partners with the Chicago Bears.

Mayoral petition deadline

Monday is also the first day candidates running for Chicago mayor in February’s election can submit petition signatures to get on the ballot.

Candidates must submit at least 12,500 valid signatures from registered voters. The deadline is Oct. 26.

There are currently 16 declared mayoral candidates, including Mayor Brandon Johnson. Candidates often submit more signatures than required in case some are challenged or ruled invalid.

What the poll shows

A new NORC poll, reported by the Chicago Tribune, shows Johnson facing low job approval among Chicago voters.

53% said they disapprove of Johnson’s job performance.

22% said they approve.

25% said they were undecided or had no opinion.

Among likely voters, 59% said they were enthusiastic about Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias as a potential candidate. That compares with 46% for Comptroller Susana Mendoza and 32% for Johnson.

Another 34% of likely voters said they were undecided.