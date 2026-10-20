City inspection finds cockroaches, black slime at Chicago hospital

The Brief Inspectors found more than 200 live cockroaches at the Advocate Illinois Masonic food facility on Oct. 16. Black slime was found inside an ice machine, dripping onto ice meant for human consumption. The facility failed its inspection, and some sanitation violations from April remained unresolved.



A city health inspection found hundreds of live cockroaches and other sanitation problems at a food service facility at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lake View.

Chicago hospital food facility fails inspection

According to city records, inspectors visited the hospital’s food service facility on Oct. 16 and found more than 200 live cockroaches.

The cockroaches were found in several areas, including the main food preparation area, near the grill and deep fryer, and in dry storage.

Inspectors also found black slime inside an ice machine. The report said the buildup was dripping onto ice intended for human consumption.

Photos provided.

Other problems included grease buildup, leaking plumbing and food debris on equipment.

The facility failed the inspection.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX Chicago, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Morrison Healthcare said:

"We recognize the importance of maintaining the highest standards for food safety and are taking the necessary steps to address the findings and meet all requirements to safely resume kitchen operations. In the meantime, patients continue to receive meals without interruption, with alternative food preparation and meal service arrangements in place."

Dig deeper:

The inspection report said some sanitation violations identified in April had not been corrected by the time of the October inspection.