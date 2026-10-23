Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson files for reelection amid political challenges

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson officially filed for reelection Friday, submitting 33,000 petition signatures to secure a spot on the ballot. Johnson faces low approval ratings, fundraising challenges and a crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat him. Chicago's mayoral election is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2027, with the petition filing deadline set for Oct. 26.



The petitions are filed, and now Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's reelection bid is official.

But getting on the ballot is the easy part, as a crowded field and sharp political headwinds blow against him.

Johnson faces political, fundraising challenges

What we know:

His labor coalition has fractured with the loss of support from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). A recent NORC poll has his approval rating at just 22%.

The poll also found that 53% of Chicago voters disapprove of Johnson's job performance, while 25% were undecided or had no opinion.

Among likely voters, 59% expressed enthusiasm for Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias as a potential candidate, compared with 32% for Johnson.

And Johnson is trailing in the money race by a significant margin, with a cash balance of just $379,471. His biggest challenger, Giannoulias, has approximately $19 million.

Yet his team believes millions of dollars in investments, lower crime and keeping his campaign promises will convince voters to let him keep the job.

Johnson submits 33,000 signatures

Dig deeper:

Johnson wheeled in 33,000 signatures to the Chicago Board of Elections headquarters.

It was down to the wire to collect them, with 2,500 volunteers hitting the streets.

Candidates need only 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot, but many strive for well over that number to account for potential challenges to signature authenticity.

The petition filing period opened Monday, Oct. 19, with 16 candidates already declared in the mayoral race at that time.

His reelection message? "Cranes are up and crime is down."

What's next in the mayoral race?

What's next:

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Petition challenges begin the next day.

Johnson says he won't be challenging anyone else's petitions.

The election is Feb. 23, 2027.