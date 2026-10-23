Chicago mayoral race heats up as candidates submit thousands of signatures

The Brief Five candidates have filed nominating petitions to enter Chicago’s upcoming mayoral race. Alexi Giannoulias submitted the most, with 60,000 petitions, followed by Mike Quigley, John Kelly, Matt Brewer and Willie Wilson. Candidates need at least 12,500 valid signatures and have until Monday to submit their paperwork.



At least five candidates are prepared to officially enter Chicago’s upcoming mayoral race, filing nominating petitions ahead of the February election.

What we know:

Among those who have filed petitions outside the Chicago Board of Elections were Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, lobbyist John Kelly, Chicago Housing Authority Commissioner Matt Brewer and businessman Willie Wilson.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Johnson is scheduled to file his petitions at noon on Friday.

By the numbers:

On Monday, Giannoulias filed 60,000 nominating petitions, followed by Quigley with 42,000, Kelly with 37,000, Brewer with 32,000 and Wilson with 30,000.

Candidates must submit at least 12,500 valid signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot.

What's next:

The candidates have until Monday to turn in their nominating paperwork, officially kicking off the race for Chicago mayor ahead of the February election.