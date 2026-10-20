Runway closure at Chicago Midway could cause flight delays, cancelations

The Brief Runway 22L at Midway Airport is closed immediately. A key EMAS safety system was damaged by jet blast from recent aircraft activity. The closure could lead to flight delays and cancelations until repairs are finished.



A runway closure at Chicago Midway Airport could affect travelers through mid-November.

Midway runway closure and delays

The Chicago Department of Aviation announced that Runway 22L, or "2-2 Left," is closed effective immediately.

Officials said a key runway safety system was damaged by jet blast from recent aircraft activity. The system needs to be repaired right away.

The system is called an Engineered Material Arresting System, or EMAS. It is a specialized bed of engineered concrete at the end of the runway. The material is designed to deform under the weight of an airplane and help stop it if the plane overshoots the runway during landing.

The system is especially important at Midway, where runways are shorter than those at O’Hare International Airport.

What travelers should know

The Chicago Department of Aviation warned that the runway closure could lead to flight delays and cancelations.

In a statement, the department said the extent of the disruptions will vary based on airline schedules and weather conditions. Wind direction can affect how the airport’s four-runway network is used for arrivals and departures.

What's next:

Repairs are expected to be completed around mid-November.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.