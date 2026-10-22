Chicago police awards honor fallen hero, wounded officers and lives saved by bulletproof vests

The Brief The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored officers who were shot in the line of duty at its annual Valor Awards. Officer John Bartholomew, who died in an April shooting at Swedish Hospital, was honored posthumously, while Officer Nelson Crespo continues to recover. The foundation has provided nearly 16,000 bulletproof vests to officers, helping save lives across the city.



There are some incredible stories of courage at the Chicago Police Memorial Foundationâ€™s Valor Awards.

They honored police officers who have taken a bullet in pursuit of public safety and one the city lost this year.

Tales of courage

What we know:

A posthumous award was given to Officer John Bartholomew, a 10-year department veteran who died in April in a shooting at Swedish Covenant Hospital. His wife, Renee, accepted. Officer Nelson Crespo was seriously wounded in that shooting. His family shared that he had surgery today and is doing well. They accepted his award on his behalf.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation honored officers who were shot, one of whom had been on the job only six days. Several were saved by bulletproof vests.

The foundation has purchased and given nearly 16,000 vests to police officers, due to the leadership of the now retired executive director, former Superintendent Phil Cline.

What they're saying:

"Nothing feels better than when a family thanks you for all youâ€™ve done for their family. If you ask an officer, they would say â€˜take care of my family,â€™" Cline said, accepting the award. "Thatâ€™s what we do. We should thank you for allowing us to be there, showing us how to persevere in the face of great loss and heartbreak."

Thereâ€™s a new executive director this year, Arthur Hannus is only the second one in the foundationâ€™s 22 years.

He said the kind of courage and compassion being recognized is on display every day by police officers in the city of Chicago.