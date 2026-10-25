Chicago police searching for man who attacked transit passenger

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The Brief Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery. The man allegedly attacked a Chicago Transit Authority passenger near Roseland. The man is African-American, wearing a green hooded sweater with yellow designs, black pants and green and white gym shoes.



Chicago police are asking for help locating a man wanted for aggravated battery.

Man wanted for aggravated battery

The backstory:

According to the Chicago Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, a man attacked a passenger on the Chicago transit near Roseland. Police say the man is wanted for aggravated battery and is an African-American man wearing a green hooded sweater with yellow designs, black pants and green and white gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police are advising residents to be aware of their surroundings and remember your location, train or bus car number, train line and any other details about where you're traveling to.

They also ask that you report any suspicious activity and not to confront the man if you see him, remain calm and never pursue.

You can call 911 or, if on transit, hit the emergency button and alert the nearest transit attendant.

If you have any information about this man, please contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD: JK449694.