Reports of shots fired prompt investigation outside Chicago federal building

The Brief Police and Homeland Security vehicles were seen outside the Kluczynski Federal Building. Investigators placed police tape around a courtyard and parking garage area. At least three evidence markers were visible, but details about what happened remain unclear.



Reports of shots fired outside the Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago prompted an active investigation Tuesday morning.

Shots fired investigation downtown

What we know:

At the scene, Chicago police and Homeland Security vehicles were spotted outside the Kluczynski building on Clark Street.

A courtyard in front of the building was blocked off with yellow and red police tape. At least three evidence markers were visible near the entrance to what appeared to be a parking garage.

Investigators were also seen around a vehicle and near a bag, although it was not clear whether the bag was part of the investigation or belonged to investigators.

Traffic continued moving on Clark Street, though police vehicles occupied the first two lanes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed a shooting. We reached out to Chicago police and Homeland Security for more information.