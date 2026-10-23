Chicago weather: Sunny skies and 70s lead to a perfect fall weekend
CHICAGO - Today will be another fantastic weather day for Chicagoland.
What we know:
We are starting with a dense fog advisory in Lake County, Illinois until 9 a.m.
Partly sunny skies to start the day will clear to be sunny as the day progresses. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s.
Chicago weekend forecast
What's next:
This weekend will be perfect. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Next week will be more "fall-like". Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs near 70.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody and the National Weather Service.