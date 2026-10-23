Chicago weather: Sunny skies and 70s lead to a perfect fall weekend

The Brief Chicagoland will see sunny skies and highs in the low 70s today, though dense fog is possible in Lake County until 9 a.m. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 to the low 70s. Next week will bring cooler, more fall-like weather, with highs mostly in the 60s.



Today will be another fantastic weather day for Chicagoland.

What we know:

We are starting with a dense fog advisory in Lake County, Illinois until 9 a.m.

Partly sunny skies to start the day will clear to be sunny as the day progresses. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 70s.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

This weekend will be perfect. Highs on Saturday will be around 70 with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Next week will be more "fall-like". Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs near 70.