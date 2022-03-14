Crest Hill police officer shot Monday night, sources say

A Crest Hill police officer was shot Monday night in the southwest suburbs, sources confirmed to FOX 32 News.

The shooting took place near the Pioneer Road Apartments around 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road. There was a large police presence at the scene.

The circumstances surround the shooting are not yet clear, but Crest Hill police say an officer-involved shooting did take place.

There is no word on the condition of the wounded officer, but that they are being treated at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The Will-Grundy County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 32 Chicago for updates.