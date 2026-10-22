CTA expands Safe Riders program to help protect passengers

The Brief The CTA has expanded its Safe Riders Pilot program to add safety specialists on several train lines. Specialists will focus on crisis intervention, violence prevention and connecting riders with services. The yearlong pilot program costs about $9.6 million.



A new CTA program is adding trained specialists to several train lines as the agency works to improve safety for riders.

CTA expands train safety program

The Safe Riders Pilot program began earlier this month. Specialists will work alongside Chicago police and Cook County sheriff's deputies on CTA trains.

Some specialists will focus on crisis intervention, connecting people with housing, mental health and substance abuse services. Others will work on de-escalation and building relationships with young people.

The specialists will be assigned to parts of the Blue, Green and Red lines during set hours throughout the week.

The yearlong pilot program costs about $9.6 million. The CTA plans to track the specialists' interactions and use the results to determine whether the program should expand.

By the numbers:

FBI statistics show overall crime on the CTA fell about 30% through Oct. 11 compared with the same period last year. Crime on trains dropped nearly 40%, while homicides and shootings fell by more than 55%.

However, sexual assaults and arson increased. Arson was up 66%.

What's next:

The CTA will continue reviewing the program throughout the year. The expansion comes after the Oct. 8 killing of CTA employee Julian Mobley, which led the workers' union to call for more protections.