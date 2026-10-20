The Brief Congresswoman Delia Ramirez’s West Chicago office received a suspicious envelope Monday. The FBI is investigating similar mail sent to government offices in at least 15 states, including Illinois. No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.



A suspicious envelope sent to Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramirez’s office is now part of a nationwide FBI investigation involving similar mail sent to government officials.

Suspicious mail investigation expands

Ramirez’s office in West Chicago received the envelope Monday. Officials are still working to determine what was inside.

At least five Illinois lawmakers have received similar suspicious mail, along with officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota and other states.

The mail has been sent to both Democrats and Republicans, as well as state election offices and secretaries of state.

Chicago-area incidents

Last week, crews in hazardous-materials gear responded to two government offices in downtown Chicago after suspicious letters containing what appeared to be powder were delivered.

One letter was sent to the Cook County Building. Another was delivered to the State Board of Elections office, briefly forcing election officials to evacuate.

Police said no hazardous substances were found in either incident. No one was hurt.

What to do with suspicious mail

Officials say people should not open a suspicious letter or package.

They should gently place it on a stable surface and avoid shaking, squeezing or touching it again. People should then leave the room, close the doors, wash their hands with soap and water, and call 911.

What's next:

The FBI is investigating the source of the mail and working to identify the person or people responsible.

So far, there have been no arrests and no reports of injuries.