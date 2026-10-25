Emergency lane closure on E I-80 in Joliet

The Brief The right lane on eastbound Interstate 80 near Center Street, in Joliet, is temporarily closed due to emergency repairs. The lane is expected to be reopened around the evening rush hour on Monday, Oct. 26. The Illinois Department of Transportation is advising motorists to find alternate routes if possible.



The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the right lane on eastbound Interstate 80 near Center Street, in Joliet, is temporarily closed.

I-80 emergency lane closure

What they're saying:

The reason for the lane closure on eastbound I-80 is emergency repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The necessary repairs are anticipated to be completed and the lane reopened around the evening rush hour on Monday, Oct. 26.

What you can do:

Heavy congestion is being anticipated by IDOT, and motorists are being advised to consider alternate routes to avoid the area if possible. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged.