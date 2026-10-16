Hobart police corporal accused of punching woman, beating her boyfriend in off-duty fight

The Brief Jasmine Boesel tells Fox Chicago her mother had been asking Hobart Police Corporal Mike Gallagher and his girlfriend to leave her home for hours before a confrontation turned physical. Boesel alleges Gallagher punched her, repeatedly struck her boyfriend in the head and pulled out his hair during the August 14 fight. Gallagher’s attorney disputes the state’s characterization of the confrontation and says Gallagher maintains his right to defend himself.



A Hobart police officer is on paid administrative leave, accused of punching a woman, hitting her boyfriend multiple times, and driving drunk.

Off-duty Hobart police officer accused of violent assault

What we know:

Mike Gallagher is a corporal for the Hobart Police Department, who is facing a level 5 felony battery charge, a Class A misdemeanor battery charge and a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was placed on paid administrative leave, and the police chief requested unpaid leave.

"It was all very confusing and scary."

That’s how Jasmine Boesel describes the night she says a confrontation involving Gallagher, who was off duty that night, erupted into a violent fight inside her mother’s home.

Boesel, the homeowner’s daughter, spoke exclusively with Fox Chicago about the Aug. 14 incident involving Gallagher. She alleges Gallagher assaulted her and her boyfriend during a confrontation that began after she arrived at the home and wanted Gallagher and his girlfriend to leave.

"He wasn't supposed to be there," Boesel said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Gallagher, his girlfriend and the homeowner had spent hours drinking at multiple bars before ending up at the home.

Boesel says her mother had been asking Gallagher and his girlfriend to leave for hours. She says she went to the home to talk with her mother and intended to leave, but the situation quickly escalated.

"He just came out of the room yelling at me, telling me to get out, telling me it's not my place to tell him to get out," Boesel said.

She says she and her boyfriend, were not looking for a fight.

"[He was] trying to target him, saying, ‘Let's go outside and fight, settle this like men,’" Boesel recalled. "And we didn't want to fight. We just wanted them to go."

What they're saying:

Boesel alleges Gallagher kept getting close to her boyfriend, prompting her to step between them.

"He kept stepping up to him and getting really close, so I did step in between them because I don't want to fight. We just want you to go," she said.

Boesel says Gallagher pushed her, and she pushed him back. She alleges the confrontation then spiraled, with Gallagher’s girlfriend also becoming involved.

Boesel says Gallagher later punched her in the face as her boyfriend tried to pull her away.

"He hit me right here," she told Fox Chicago, pointing to her chin where she says she was struck.

She also describes trying to intervene as Gallagher and her boyfriend fought outside.

"He ended up holding him down on the concrete and started swinging on the back of his head repeatedly," Boesel said.

She says she tried to pull Gallagher away from her boyfriend by putting him in a headlock.

"That's when Mikey started ripping his (her boyfriend's) hair out," she alleged.

Boesel also alleges Gallagher bit her on the arm, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back down when she tried to stand.

The probable cause affidavit describes a physical altercation involving Gallagher, his girlfriend, Boesel and her boyfriend. Investigators said the accounts differed on the sequence of events and who initiated specific physical acts.

Boesel's boyfriend reportedly suffered a concussion and other injuries. Boesel also reported injuries, including a bite mark that broke the skin.

Gallagher’s attorney disputes the allegations

The other side:

Gallagher’s attorney, Michael Stewart of Stracci Law Group, said his client disputes the state’s characterization of the confrontation. Stewart sent Fox Chicago a statement saying:

"Corporal Gallagher has been a decorated police detective for ten years and recognizes the seriousness of the allegations against him. There is an important distinction, however, between allegations contained in a probable cause affidavit and full and accurate account of what actually occurred. We dispute the State’s characterization of the physical confrontation and Corporal Gallagher maintains his right, like any other citizen, to defend himself.

Police officers are often held to a higher standard because of the positions they hold and the responsibilities entrusted to them. However, the law holds everyone to the same standard. Corporal Gallagher is entitled to the same presumption of innocence, the same constitutional protections, and the same fair application of the law as any other citizen. We intend to vigorously defend Corporal Gallagher and look forward to presenting a complete account of the events surrounding these allegations in a court of law."

Police department responds

Dig deeper:

The Hobart Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the 1300 block of Jackson Street on August 14. When they learned an off-duty Hobart officer was involved, the department requested that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department take over the criminal investigation.

"No arrests were made that evening," the department said.

Police said Chief Garrett Ciszewski initially placed Gallagher on paid administrative leave, relieving him of his duties while separate criminal and internal administrative investigations proceed.

The chief has since asked the Hobart Board of Public Works and Safety to place Gallagher on unpaid administrative leave. The department said the board is the only body authorized to make that decision.

The department said the charges concern the alleged actions of one individual and should not diminish the work of the other 67 officers serving the community.

What's next:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the criminal investigation, and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the prosecution. The police department said it cannot comment further because the criminal and internal investigations remain ongoing.

Gallagher's next scheduled court date is Oct. 27.