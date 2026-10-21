The Brief A massive fire broke out Wednesday morning at a four-unit condominium building in McHenry. Firefighters rescued two people trapped on a second-floor balcony; three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. All four condominium units were left uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A massive fire at a McHenry condominium building sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning and left four units uninhabitable, officials said.

Condominium building fire in McHenry

The backstory:

The fire broke out around 9:48 a.m. at a four-unit condominium building in the 4900 block of West Oakwood Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find two people trapped on a second-floor balcony. Both were rescued and taken to an area hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation and distress, according to officials.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters rescue 2 from balcony during McHenry condo fire (McHenry Township Fire Protection District Chief)

A third person was taken to an area hospital with an ankle injury sustained while evacuating the building.

All three injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, fire officials said.

What's next:

All four condominium units were left uninhabitable following the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.