Firefighters rescue 2 from balcony during McHenry condo fire
MCHENRY - A massive fire at a McHenry condominium building sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning and left four units uninhabitable, officials said.
Condominium building fire in McHenry
The backstory:
The fire broke out around 9:48 a.m. at a four-unit condominium building in the 4900 block of West Oakwood Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find two people trapped on a second-floor balcony. Both were rescued and taken to an area hospital for evaluation of smoke inhalation and distress, according to officials.
Firefighters rescue 2 from balcony during McHenry condo fire (McHenry Township Fire Protection District Chief)
A third person was taken to an area hospital with an ankle injury sustained while evacuating the building.
All three injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, fire officials said.
What's next:
All four condominium units were left uninhabitable following the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.