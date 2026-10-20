Former Gerresheimer workers fight for unpaid retention bonuses after Chicago Heights plant closure

The Brief Former Gerresheimer employees say they never received retention bonuses they were promised for staying on the job as the company prepared to close its Chicago Heights plant. Workers say management decisions, equipment problems and production issues made it harder to reach the target required to qualify for the payments. The United Steelworkers union says it has challenged the company’s reported production numbers and is waiting for a response.



Months after learning their jobs were ending, former Gerresheimer employees say they are still fighting for thousands of dollars in retention bonuses they expected to receive for helping wind down the Chicago Heights plant.

The backstory:

The plant closed Sept. 30, ending operations for 172 workers listed in a WARN notice. Gerresheimer previously told FOX Chicago the closure was driven by declining sales and that continued production at the facility was no longer economically feasible. Production of molded pharmaceutical glass bottles was transferred to facilities in Italy and India.

Now, some former employees say the company’s handling of production during the plant’s final months raises questions about why no retention bonuses were paid.

According to United Steelworkers staff representative Rosalind Morris, the union and company had a written closing agreement tying retention bonuses to a 50% "pack-to-melt" production target.

Workers say skilled employees were eligible for $15,000 and non-skilled employees for $9,000 if the target was met.

Morris said the company reported that the plant fell short of the target. She estimates more than 50 workers may have been affected, although she did not have a confirmed total.

Workers blame equipment and management decisions

Ron Glenn, who spent 12 years making and repairing glass molds at the plant, and Gregory Barksdale, who worked in the furnace department for 28 years, told FOX Chicago they believe production was pushed too hard and equipment problems affected the plant’s performance.

"They incentivized failure," Glenn said.

Glenn also alleged that machines were running too fast and that a lack of preventative maintenance contributed to equipment problems. He said computers were down throughout September, preventing workers from tracking production numbers — something he said was part of their bargaining agreement.

The allegations have not been independently established. Gerresheimer has not responded to FOX Chicago’s latest request for comment on the retention bonus dispute.

The union is challenging the company’s numbers

Morris said the union disputes the circumstances surrounding the reported production shortfall and believes factors outside workers’ control may have affected the final results.

"We're very hopeful that the company will do the right thing, but up until now, we're very skeptical," Morris said.

She said the union has submitted its concerns to the company and is awaiting a response. Morris also said the union is considering its options, but has not decided whether to pursue further action.

What's next:

The union says it plans to continue pressing Gerresheimer to pay the retention bonuses. FOX Chicago has reached out to the company for its response to the workers’ allegations and has not yet received a reply.

The dispute follows the September closure of the Chicago Heights plant, which Gerresheimer previously attributed to declining sales and financial concerns.