172 jobs lost as Gerresheimer closes Chicago Heights plant, moves production to Italy, India

The Brief A pharmaceutical glass manufacturing plant in Chicago Heights has officially closed, putting 172 people out of work. Gerresheimer says declining sales at the facility made continued production there economically unfeasible, with the company transferring the work to facilities in Italy and India. Some former employees told FOX Chicago said he is still waiting for his severance check.



A packaging company closed operations last Wednesday and laid off 172 workers in the process.

What we know:

After years of manufacturing pharmaceutical glass packaging in the south suburbs, Gerresheimer's Chicago Heights facility is now closed. The company says the plant stopped operating at the end of September, with the final day of operations Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The company sent Fox Chicago a statement saying,

""The Gerresheimer Management Board had decided to close the facility in Chicago Heights, Illinois, USA, at the end of September 2026. This decision was taken on the backdrop of declining sales at this facility. Continuing production at this location was not economically feasible. At the Moulded Glass facility, Gerresheimer manufactured type I glass (flint borosilicate glass) moulded bottles for pharmaceutical applications. Gerresheimer worked closely with customers to transfer products from the Chicago Heights facility to its one of the three Type I flint borosilicate glass operations in Italy and/or India in accordance with established requirements. The union had been informed of the decision in February 2026. Gerresheimer previously employed around 200 people at the facility. Please understand that we won't comment beyond that."

FOX Chicago reached out to several impacted employees following the shutdown. They did not want to go on camera, but one former worker told us he is still waiting for his severance check.

However, Billy Rogers, who identified himself as a former employee of 35 years told us outside the facility he was laid off in 2024 due to declining work. Rogers told us he's been trying to get his retirement papers in order, but no one from the company has been willing to help him.

"I've been loyal to this company from day one since I've been here," said Rogers. "I come to work all the time, I even got an award for being here."

During our interview with Rogers, security guards approached Fox Chicago crews and asked us to leave. We informed them we were on a public right-of-way and had every right to be here. The security then said the company still didn't want us recording outside of the facility. Fox Chicago once again explained the right to a free press, and they left us alone.

What they're saying:

We also asked Rogers about how his former colleagues are taking the closure. He explained some have been with the company for decades.

"This is terrible. A lot of them said this is terrible. You know because they could've warned the people that they was closing down," said Rogers. "They had to tell them you work until the end of the month, the end of September. All of that we're going to give you severance pay. Some of them can't get severance pay. They're going back 29 years. How are you going to get severance pay? Some ain't even been there this long. You don't do people like that."

The closure comes as Gerresheimer works through a broader financial and operational restructuring. The German pharmaceutical packaging company reported revenue of about $540 million in the first quarter of 2026, based on the exchange rate at the time, while reporting an operating loss and a net loss for the quarter. Gerresheimer also reported more than $2 billion in net financial debt. The company has since reported an improvement in its second-quarter results.

Gerresheimer reported preliminary second-quarter revenue of about $656 million, up from roughly $540 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profitability, also rose sharply from the first quarter.

However, Gerresheimer said its second-quarter and first-half results remained below the same periods a year earlier. The company's Moulded Glass division — which includes the Chicago Heights operation — also reported lower first-half revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared with the previous year.

Gerresheimer says its broader transformation program is designed to reduce costs and improve the company's performance.

The company has also been selling portions of its business, including its U.S.-based Centor operation, as it works to improve its financial position. Gerresheimer said the Centor sale was successfully completed Oct. 1.

What's next:

For the 172 workers affected by the closure, the focus now shifts to severance payments and finding new employment after the Chicago Heights plant shut down.

The production that once took place in the south suburbs is now being transferred to Gerresheimer operations in Italy and India.

Fox Chicago also reached out to Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez as well as the Chicago Southland Chamber of Commerce. We're still waiting to hear back.