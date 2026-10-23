How safe is your Midwest city for trick-or-treaters?
CHICAGO - Halloween is an exciting night for young families, with trick-or-treaters donning costumes and collecting sweet treats.
But, with children out in the streets after dark, there’s also a distinct potential for danger.
So, with that in mind, which cities are safest for trick-or-treaters?
Safest cities on Halloween
Big picture view:
According to data analyzed by SafeHome, the safest Midwest city for trick-or-treaters is Aurora, Illinois.
The suburb, located about 40 miles from Chicago, was ranked the 17th safest city in the nation for door-to-door Halloween festivities.
Pembroke Pines, Florida was named the safest city in the nation due to its low rates of violent crime and property crime.
Other high-ranked cities in the Midwest include Overland Park, Kansas (No. 18), Madison, Wisconsin (No. 32), Chicago (No. 39) and Fort Wayne, Indiana (No. 44).
Midwest cities with mid-tier rankings include St. Paul, Minnesota (No. 63), Lincoln, Nebraska (No. 67), Omaha, Nebraska (No. 72) and Indianapolis, Indiana (No. 81).
Detroit least safe:
Detroit was named the least safe Midwest city for trick-or-treaters.
The study cited Detroit's high violent crime rate for ranking it No. 144 out of 152.
Memphis, Tennessee was ranked the least safe trick-or-treating city in the country.
SafeHome also gave Minneapolis (No. 112), Milwaukee (No. 130) and Grand Rapids, Michigan (No. 134) relatively poor rankings.
The Source: This story was written using data from a SafeHome study. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.