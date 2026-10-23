How safe is your Midwest city for trick-or-treaters?

article

The Brief According to data compiled by SafeHome, Aurora, Illinois is the Midwest's safest city for trick-or-treaters. It was rated the 17th safest city in the nation. Other top-ranked Midwest cities include Overland Park, Kansas; Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Detroit was named one of nation’s 10 least safe cities for trick-or-treaters.



Halloween is an exciting night for young families, with trick-or-treaters donning costumes and collecting sweet treats.

But, with children out in the streets after dark, there’s also a distinct potential for danger.

So, with that in mind, which cities are safest for trick-or-treaters?

Safest cities on Halloween

Big picture view:

According to data analyzed by SafeHome, the safest Midwest city for trick-or-treaters is Aurora, Illinois.

The suburb, located about 40 miles from Chicago, was ranked the 17th safest city in the nation for door-to-door Halloween festivities.

Pembroke Pines, Florida was named the safest city in the nation due to its low rates of violent crime and property crime.

Other high-ranked cities in the Midwest include Overland Park, Kansas (No. 18), Madison, Wisconsin (No. 32), Chicago (No. 39) and Fort Wayne, Indiana (No. 44).

Midwest cities with mid-tier rankings include St. Paul, Minnesota (No. 63), Lincoln, Nebraska (No. 67), Omaha, Nebraska (No. 72) and Indianapolis, Indiana (No. 81).

Detroit least safe:

Detroit was named the least safe Midwest city for trick-or-treaters.

The study cited Detroit's high violent crime rate for ranking it No. 144 out of 152.

Memphis, Tennessee was ranked the least safe trick-or-treating city in the country.

SafeHome also gave Minneapolis (No. 112), Milwaukee (No. 130) and Grand Rapids, Michigan (No. 134) relatively poor rankings.