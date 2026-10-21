Kennedy Expressway crash: Forklift falls from tow truck, closes lanes
CHICAGO - A forklift that fell from a tow truck caused a crash and lane closures Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway, authorities said.
Tow truck crash on Kennedy Expressway
The backstory:
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 90 near Hubbard Street and involved a tow truck that was hauling a forklift.
The forklift fell from the tow truck and struck a bridge, causing battery acid to leak onto the roadway, police said.
Authorities said the spill was not considered a hazardous materials situation. No injuries were reported.
What's next:
The right and middle lanes were closed at 8:21 a.m. for cleanup, according to police.
The incident remains ongoing. Additional details will be provided as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Illinois State Police.