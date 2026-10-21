Kennedy Expressway crash: Forklift falls from tow truck, closes lanes

The Brief A forklift fell from a tow truck and struck a bridge Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway near Hubbard Street. Battery acid leaked onto the roadway, but authorities said it was not a hazardous materials situation and no injuries were reported. The right and middle lanes of southbound I-90 were closed for cleanup as the incident remained ongoing.



A forklift that fell from a tow truck caused a crash and lane closures Wednesday morning on the Kennedy Expressway, authorities said.

Tow truck crash on Kennedy Expressway

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 90 near Hubbard Street and involved a tow truck that was hauling a forklift.

The forklift fell from the tow truck and struck a bridge, causing battery acid to leak onto the roadway, police said.

Authorities said the spill was not considered a hazardous materials situation. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The right and middle lanes were closed at 8:21 a.m. for cleanup, according to police.

The incident remains ongoing. Additional details will be provided as they become available.