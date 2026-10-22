Man accused of impersonating DEA agent during Frankfort traffic stop, police say

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The Brief Edward Kajmowicz was arrested Monday following a traffic stop in Frankfort. Police say Kajmowicz identified himself as a DEA agent and presented fraudulent credentials. Investigators confirmed he had never worked for the DEA and found him in possession of a semiautomatic firearm despite his revoked FOID card.



A suburban man is facing charges after allegedly impersonating a federal drug enforcement agent during a traffic stop in Frankfort, police said.

Edward Kajmowicz, 46, of Burr Ridge, was arrested on Monday and charged with impersonating a public officer and unlawful possession of weapons, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

Fake DEA credentials discovered during traffic stop

What we know:

Police said Kajmowicz was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of LaGrange Road and Lincoln-Way Lane.

During the stop, Kajmowicz allegedly identified himself as an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and presented credentials that investigators later determined were fraudulent.

Frankfort police worked with DEA officials to verify his employment history and confirmed that Kajmowicz had never worked for the federal agency.

Firearm recovered, FOID card revoked

Dig deeper:

When Kajmowicz was arrested, officers found him in possession of a semiautomatic firearm, police said. Investigators determined that his Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification card had previously been revoked.

Kajmowicz was subsequently charged with impersonating a public officer and unlawful possession of weapons.

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear in Will County Circuit Court on Nov. 9.