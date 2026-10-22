Mary Alice Love's family files federal lawsuit after Mundelein officer cleared of charges

The Brief The family of 37-year-old Mary Alice Love met with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office after prosecutors declined to charge the Mundelein police sergeant who fatally shot her in May. Love’s family is calling for the sergeant to be fired and has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit following the decision not to pursue criminal charges. Love was fatally shot May 11 after police responded to her home for a mental health emergency; her family disputes the police account of the shooting.



The family of a Mundelein woman fatally shot by a police officer during a mental health crisis in May is pursuing a federal lawsuit after prosecutors declined to file charges.

Mary Alice Love | Provided

Love family seeks charges in police shooting

The family of 37-year-old Mary Alice Love met Thursday with Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart after his office announced that no criminal charges would be filed against a Mundelein police sergeant in connection with her death.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday that it had completed its review of the May 11 officer-involved shooting that resulted in Love’s death and determined that criminal charges against the sergeant were not warranted.

Love’s family had called on the village of Mundelein to immediately fire the sergeant and urged prosecutors to file murder charges against him.

The family met with the State’s Attorney’s Office and was informed that criminal charges would not be filed. A news conference was held at 2:45 p.m. outside the Lake County Courthouse following the meeting.

Kevin O’Connor, an attorney representing Love’s family, said a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on the family’s behalf Thursday.

"This family is tired of waiting for criminal actions to be brought or taken on behalf of this family," their attorney said. "They have unanswered questions, prolonged uncertainty and a feeling that justice remains out of reach."

The lawsuit was filed after the family learned that prosecutors would not pursue criminal charges in Love’s death.

The backstory:

Love was shot and killed May 11 after Mundelein police responded to her home for what police described as a mental health emergency.

Police have said Love was holding two large knives and had made statements about wanting officers to kill her before the sergeant opened fire.

Love’s family has disputed the police account and said officers failed to properly de-escalate the encounter.

In July, a coroner’s jury ruled Love’s death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds after hearing testimony and reviewing autopsy evidence.

No criminal charges against the sergeant have been announced. Following the shooting, he was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the sergeant involved, saying only that he is an 18-year veteran of the Mundelein Police Department.