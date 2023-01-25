Mokena natural hair care company faces backlash for advertising campaign

A suburban natural hair care company is catching heat for an advertising campaign.

Now, the owner is defending her move to cast biracial models.

The owner wanted to set the record straight that Reagan Sanai specializes in natural hair care products for everyone.

The company was named after her daughter because she had a hard time finding quality products for her infant.

The company is based in Mokena and has been around for seven years.

"I think a lot of those responses came from our new followers like they were new people to our platform. And I just don't think they knew exactly, you know, fully how we operate here at Regan Sanai," said CEO of the company Renosha Hill.

It was a post on Instagram that had people trolling in the comments.

A casting call targeted biracial families with kids ages six to 12 years old.

The Instagram page is very inclusive, featuring children of all ethnic backgrounds.

The company launched an ad last April featuring a little girl with locks.

The owner says the casting call is needed because there is a growing clientele of biracial families that don't know how to maintain their kids' natural hair.

Inside the headquarters for the brand, there's a salon that is often used as an educational space for parents — something Hill is proud that her business offers.

The business started in her one-bedroom condo, moved to her garage and now a warehouse.

The casting call is still on, and there is more information on it on the company's Instagram page.