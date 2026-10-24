Police: 3 gunpoint robberies at ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that in the last week, three people have been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.
Armed robberies
What they're saying:
According to a press release issued by Chicago police, there have been multiple robberies by a single suspect at a drive-thru ATM.
"A male offender approached the victim at a drive-thru ATM, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim's money," police said. "The offender then took money from the victim and fled the scene on foot."
The robberies occurred at 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 17; at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 22; and at 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 23.
Suspect:
Police say the suspect is "described as an African-American male wearing a tan sweatshirt and ski mask."
What you can do:
If you have information on these incidents, police ask that you contact detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip using reference #P26-1-077.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.