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Police: 3 gunpoint robberies at ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 24, 2026 6:18 PM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 6:18 PM CDT
article

Police say that in the last week, three people have been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ((Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Police say three people were robbed at gunpoint at a drive-thru ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.
    • The robberies occurred at an ATM in the 6600 block of Stony Island Ave. between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23.
    • Police identified the suspect as an African American man wearing a tan shirt and a ski mask.

CHICAGO - Chicago police say that in the last week, three people have been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Armed robberies

What they're saying:

According to a press release issued by Chicago police, there have been multiple robberies by a single suspect at a drive-thru ATM.

"A male offender approached the victim at a drive-thru ATM, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim's money," police said. "The offender then took money from the victim and fled the scene on foot."

The robberies occurred at 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 17; at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 22; and at 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Suspect:

Police say the suspect is "described as an African-American male wearing a tan sweatshirt and ski mask."

What you can do:

If you have information on these incidents, police ask that you contact detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip using reference #P26-1-077.

The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 

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