Police: 3 gunpoint robberies at ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

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The Brief Police say three people were robbed at gunpoint at a drive-thru ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The robberies occurred at an ATM in the 6600 block of Stony Island Ave. between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23. Police identified the suspect as an African American man wearing a tan shirt and a ski mask.



Chicago police say that in the last week, three people have been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Armed robberies

What they're saying:

According to a press release issued by Chicago police, there have been multiple robberies by a single suspect at a drive-thru ATM.

"A male offender approached the victim at a drive-thru ATM, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim's money," police said. "The offender then took money from the victim and fled the scene on foot."

The robberies occurred at 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 17; at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 22; and at 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 23.

Suspect:

Police say the suspect is "described as an African-American male wearing a tan sweatshirt and ski mask."

What you can do:

If you have information on these incidents, police ask that you contact detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip using reference #P26-1-077.