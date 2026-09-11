Police warn about criminal damages done to vehicles in the Kenwood neighborhood

The Brief Chicago Police have issued a warning about criminal damages done to vehicles in the Kenwood neighborhood this week. Officials have shared a list of actions the public can take to prevent more damages. Officials said three unknown offenders used an object to damage windows of multiple parked vehicles before fleeing the scene in a gray sedan.



Chicago Police have issued a warning about criminal damages done to vehicles in the Kenwood neighborhood this week, and have shared a list of actions the public can take to prevent more damages.

What they're saying:

CPD issued a notice of recent criminal damage to vehicle incidents in the Kenwood neighborhood on Thursday. There were multiple incidents reported within the 2nd (Wentworth) District in the 4900 block of S. Beach Dr. on September 10, 2026 between 4:41a.m. and 4:59 a.m.

Officials said three unknown offenders used an object to damage windows of multiple parked vehicles before fleeing the scene in a gray sedan.

According to a release, three unknown offenders were wearing dark colored clothing.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public to be aware of the crimes, and be alert in the nearby area.

Officials are asking the public to pay special attention to your belongings left in your vehicle, lock your vehicle and activate the security system, if there is one.

They're asking the public to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender or offenders with any vehicle description and license plate information. If you are approached by a witness to one of the incidents, request their contact information. If any video of the incidents are available, save a copy of the incident for detectives.