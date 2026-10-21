Chicago's top cat and dog names of 2026

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The Brief Rover has compiled the most popular cat and dog names for 2026 throughout several nations for the 14th year in a row. The all-things-pet website also released the most popular dog and cat names in Chicago for this year. Several trending names in Chicago include references to the city, including Wrigley, Capone, and even Al Catone.



The pet care website, Rover, has been compiling data about trending and most popular pet names for 14 years.

For 2026, Rover has analyzed this year's trends and also has looked at how they have evolved over the years.

Top Chicago cat and dog names

Local perspective:

These names were the most popular ones in Chicago this year, according to Rover's analysis.

Top 5 dog names in Chicago for 2026

Luna Charlie Milo Bella Penny

Top 5 cat names in Chicago for 2026

Luna Leo Milo Pepper Cleo

Trending Chicago dog and cat names for 2026

Popularity jumps:

Rover also analyzed what names were trending in Chicago this year for pets.

Top 3 trending dog names in Chicago for 2026:

Nacho (up 926%) Dobby (up 626%) Suki (up 266%)

Top 3 trending cat names in Chicago for 2026:

Mona (up 833%) Butter (up 633%) Roger (up 633%)

Other pet name trends in Chicago for 2026

Sports inspired pet names in Chicago this year. Some popular names include: Ditka, Pippen, and Wrigley.

Famous Chicago landmarks also inspired pet names. Some of those include: Lincoln, Ashland, and Cloud.

Capone also became more popular as a dog name, while for cats, Al Catone trended.

Global trends in pet names 2026

Big picture view:

Different names trended in different countries that Rover analyzed. Here are some results of the countries Rover analyzed.

United States

Most popular male dog name: Charlie

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Rumi (up 71%)

Most popular male cat name: Milo

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Chicken Nugget (up 82%)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Top 10 Trending Dog names in the U.S. for 2026 by Rover (Courtesy of Rover)

Canada

Most popular male dog name: Charlie

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Ernie (up 89%)

Most popular male cat name: Milo

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Minou (up 72%)

United Kingdom

Most popular male dog name: Milo

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Sunnie (up 1287%)

Most popular male cat name: Milo

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Dustin (up 981%)

Italy

Most popular male dog name: Leo

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Milli (up 1011%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Tigra (up 941%)

Germany

Most popular male dog name: Milo

Most popular female dog name: Luna

No. 1 trending dog name: Dakota (up 844%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Alfi (up 938%)

France

Most popular male dog name: Rio

Most popular female dog name: Nala

No. 1 trending dog name: Baiko (up 1802%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Nala

No. 1 trending cat name: Henry (up 1,468%)

Spain

Most popular male dog name: Max

Most popular female dog name: Coco

No. 1 trending dog name: Bambam (up 928%)

Most popular male cat name: Simba

Most popular female cat name: Luna

No. 1 trending cat name: Patata (up 1,207%)

National pet name trends 2026

Dig deeper:

Rover also dove into trends for pet names throughout the country in all sorts of different categories. The pet care site also rounded up the top 100 cat and dog names in the U.S.

Here is the list of the top 100 cat names in the United States for 2026:

List of the top 100 cat names in the U.S. for 2026 by Rover (Courtesy of Rover)

And the top 100 dog names in the U.S. for 2026:

The top 100 dog names in the U.S. for 2026, compiled by Rover

Rover also compiled lists featuring the most popular timeless dog and cat names, the most popular unique names, the most popular names from pop culture, movies, books, based on pet appearance, inspired by celebrities, food, and more.

You can explore that full list and even search for your own pet's name in the database on Rover's dog name site page.

Rover also explores how trends impact what people name their pets throughout this year, and years past.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Courtesy of Rover)

Rover compiled their top pet names for 2026 by analyzing millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on their website.