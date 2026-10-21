Chicago police report details alleged sexual assault at UChicago fraternity party

The Brief A 21-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted during a UChicago fraternity party Oct. 11. Friends of the victim said they found a man standing over her in a bathroom with his pants down. The woman received medical care and consented to a rape kit; the investigation remains ongoing.



A Chicago Police Department incident report provides new details about what witnesses said happened during a University of Chicago fraternity party earlier this month.

CPD report details alleged sex assault

A 21-year-old woman who attends the University of Illinois Chicago told police she arrived with friends at an Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity party near the University of Chicago around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 10. She said she drank about three cans of an alcoholic beverage.

A friend told police the woman appeared more intoxicated than expected based on how much she said she had drunk.

The woman said she was dancing with two men when one repeatedly asked her to go with him to a bedroom. She said she refused each time.

She later began feeling sick and experienced periods of blacking out, according to the police report. After leaving the dance floor, she went to a bathroom. The man she identified as the offender followed her inside.

The woman told police she lost consciousness. When she regained awareness, she said she found the man over her with his pants down. Her clothing had been disturbed, and her bra had been removed, according to the report.

A friend entered the bathroom and pushed the man away from the woman.

What her friends reported

Between about 1:30 and 2 a.m., friends began looking for the woman after she went to the bathroom and could not be found.

A friend told police that three to five men were standing outside the bathroom door, cheering and appearing to encourage activity inside. The men initially denied that anyone was in the bathroom.

When the friends returned and demanded entry, one of the men grabbed a woman by the hair to stop her from entering, according to the report. A friend eventually picked the bathroom lock and opened the door.

Friends said they saw the offender standing over the woman with his pants down. They also reported that she was not fully conscious and that her shirt was undone.

The man was told to get off the woman. He responded that everything was "cool," according to the report.

The response

After the woman and her friends left the residence, a friend confronted the group of men outside. One man denied wrongdoing and said the wrong person had been identified. He pointed to another man as the offender, according to the report.

The group then ran, and one friend followed until encountering University of Chicago police.

University police documented the incident and advised the woman to seek medical care. She later went to a hospital, consented to a rape kit and received treatment for possible sexually transmitted infections, according to the report.

Chicago police Area 1 detectives were notified. Police also requested video from the university showing the group of men leaving the scene.

Suspect description

Police described the offender as a man between 18 and 21 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with curly hair and no facial hair. He was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and black pants.

The university later said it had identified a person of interest who was not a student or otherwise affiliated with the school. The person was banned from campus, according to the university.

What's next:

No charges have been announced. The investigation remains ongoing.

Separate lawsuit alleges February rape

A separate lawsuit filed this week alleges that a 19-year-old woman was raped at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house in February.

The lawsuit says the woman attended a party at the house at 5747 S. University Ave. on Feb. 7. A fraternity member allegedly took her to a room and raped her while she was unable to consent, then left her unconscious. A friend later found her, and she reported the alleged assault to Chicago police the next morning. That investigation remains open.

The lawsuit names Alpha Delta Phi Inc. and the university’s Chicago chapter as defendants. The University of Chicago is named as a respondent in discovery, meaning the plaintiff can seek university records and potentially add the school as a defendant later.

The lawsuit alleges the Alpha Delta Phi chapter faced multiple sexual assault reports dating back to 2009. Alpha Delta Phi has denied wrongdoing and said it suspended the member involved.

What they're saying:

The University of Chicago also released statements following both alleged incidents, saying in part:

"This is deeply concerning for the University community.

"The safety and well-being of our students and all who come to our community is our highest priority.

"While fraternities are not Recognized Student Organizations at UChicago and thus have no formal affiliation with the University, all University students are subject to University policies and disciplinary procedures.

"The University remains committed to addressing sexual misconduct cases that occur, to imposing disciplinary consequences as warranted, and to continually improving efforts to prevent sexual misconduct."