Water-contaminated gas at Chicago gas station leaves six customers with vehicle problems

The Brief Six customers reported vehicle problems after buying potentially water-contaminated gasoline at a Sav-A-Stop on Chicago’s South Side. The station’s owner says a cracked lid allowed rainwater into the fuel system, and one family estimates repairs to their Mercedes-Benz will cost nearly $10,000. Officials say premium and plus fuel lines should remain closed until repairs and inspections are complete.



A fuel mix-up at a gas station on Chicago’s South Side left six customers dealing with vehicle problems, according to the station’s owner.

Fuel up gone bad

The backstory:

One family says their daughter’s Mercedes-Benz suffered damage after she filled up at the Sav-A-Stop near 111th Street and Racine Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The family says the car began shaking and making loud noises about five miles after leaving the station. The check-engine light also came on, and the vehicle had to be towed.

According to the family, a dealership found that the fuel contained about 50% water. They say the incident resulted in nearly $10,000 in repairs.

Sav-A-Stop owner Jeslin Jose told FOX Chicago that a cracked lid allowed rainwater to enter the fuel system.

A customer first reported the problem on Oct. 1, Jose said. He said he notified the appropriate parties and that crews have been working to address the issue.

What they're saying:

Jose said fuel was pumped from the affected lines as part of the cleanup effort.

"We are sorry. It was an accident," Jose said.

Ald. Ronnie Mosley, who represents Chicago’s 21st Ward, said the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection was contacted about the incident.

Mosley said the plus and premium fuel lines appeared to be the only ones affected. He said those lines would be closed while technicians make repairs and the city conducts another inspection.

Mosley said regular unleaded gasoline was available, but drivers should not purchase premium or plus fuel at the station until the issues are resolved.

The alderman also said business owners are responsible for checking fuel quality nightly. While some repairs have been made, additional work remains.

Jose said claims have been filed for all six affected customers.

What you can do:

For anyone who believes they bought contaminated gasoline, contact the following agencies.

Illinois Department of Agriculture -Motor Fuel Quality Hotline: 1-800-582-0468

This is the state's hotline for complaints about motor fuel quality, including suspected contaminated gasoline.

Fuel quality complaint information⁠

Illinois Attorney General -Consumer Fraud Hotline: 1-800-386-5438

Consumers can report suspected deceptive or unfair business practices and seek assistance with a complaint.

File a consumer complaint⁠.