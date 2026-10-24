Window smashed at Chicago's Chez Poulet restaurant

article

The Brief A window was smashed early this morning at Chez Poulet, located at 2234 N. Western Ave. in the Bucktown neighborhood. Per police, someone jumped out of an SUV around 4:17 a.m., broke the window and entered the restaurant. The group did not get any money and no injuries were reported. In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it's still open and serving food.



A window was smashed early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Smashed window at Chez Poulet

The backstory:

At least one person smashed a window at approximately 4:17 a.m. at Chez Poulet, a French rotisserie and wine shop located at 2234 N. Western Ave, police said.

"Unidentified offender(s) exited a black SUV and damaged the front window of a commercial business," Chicago police said in a press alert. "The offenders made entry and were unsuccessful in taking any proceeds from the location. There were no injuries reported, and Area Five Detectives are investigating."

Still open:

An Instagram post from Chez Poulet said they were still open and serving food.

"Got robbed last night but that won’t stop us from serving our special sandwich of the day- JAMBON BEURRE!!" the post reads.