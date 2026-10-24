Window smashed at Chicago's Chez Poulet restaurant
CHICAGO - A window was smashed early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.
Smashed window at Chez Poulet
The backstory:
At least one person smashed a window at approximately 4:17 a.m. at Chez Poulet, a French rotisserie and wine shop located at 2234 N. Western Ave, police said.
"Unidentified offender(s) exited a black SUV and damaged the front window of a commercial business," Chicago police said in a press alert. "The offenders made entry and were unsuccessful in taking any proceeds from the location. There were no injuries reported, and Area Five Detectives are investigating."
Still open:
An Instagram post from Chez Poulet said they were still open and serving food.
"Got robbed last night but that won’t stop us from serving our special sandwich of the day- JAMBON BEURRE!!" the post reads.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by Chicago police and an Instagram post by Chez Poulet. It was reported from Eden Praire, Minnesota.