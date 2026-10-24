Expand / Collapse search

Window smashed at Chicago's Chez Poulet restaurant

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 24, 2026 4:48 PM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 4:48 PM CDT
article

A window was smashed early this morning at Chez Poulet, located at 2234 N. Western Ave. in the Bucktown neighborhood.

The Brief

    • A window was smashed early this morning at Chez Poulet, located at 2234 N. Western Ave. in the Bucktown neighborhood.
    • Per police, someone jumped out of an SUV around 4:17 a.m., broke the window and entered the restaurant. The group did not get any money and no injuries were reported.
    • In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it's still open and serving food.

CHICAGO - A window was smashed early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Smashed window at Chez Poulet

The backstory:

At least one person smashed a window at approximately 4:17 a.m. at Chez Poulet, a French rotisserie and wine shop located at 2234 N. Western Ave, police said.

"Unidentified offender(s) exited a black SUV and damaged the front window of a commercial business," Chicago police said in a press alert. "The offenders made entry and were unsuccessful in taking any proceeds from the location. There were no injuries reported, and Area Five Detectives are investigating."

Still open:

An Instagram post from Chez Poulet said they were still open and serving food.

"Got robbed last night but that won’t stop us from serving our special sandwich of the day- JAMBON BEURRE!!" the post reads.

The Source: This story was written based on information released by Chicago police and an Instagram post by Chez Poulet. It was reported from Eden Praire, Minnesota. 

Crime and Public SafetyChicago