Woman, pets rescued from house fire in Joliet

The Brief The Joliet Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oct. 18 around 2:28 p.m. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman and multiple pets from the house safely and unharmed. The fire was put out within 20 minutes and under control by 3 p.m.



A local resident and multiple pets made it out safely after a house caught fire in Joliet on Sunday afternoon.

Joliet house fire

What we know:

According to the Joliet Fire Department, first responders were called to Herkimer St. for reports of a house on fire around 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 18. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the house.

The department also received word that someone was sleeping on the second-floor of the home. A crew was sent into the home and was able to rescue the woman, who was not hurt in the fire.

The resident then told firefighters that there were also multiple pets upstairs. The crew proceeded to find all the pets and removed them from the building, safely and unharmed.

Firefighters were then able to put out the fire within 20 minutes. The fire was under control by 3 p.m., according to the department.

There were no injuries reported during the fire.

(Photo Credit: Joliet Fire Department)

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently under investigation.