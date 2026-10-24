Woman shot multiple times in drive-by on Chicago's West Side: police

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A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Woman shot in Lawndale

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Karlov Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman was outside when a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone inside opened fire.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect or said what led to the shooting. No arrests have been announced.