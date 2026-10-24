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Woman shot multiple times in drive-by on Chicago's West Side: police

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 24, 2026 10:24 AM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 10:24 AM CDT
article

Chicago police investigate a drive-by shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo credit: Scott Lasker, FOX32) (FOX 32 Chicago)

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night, police said. 

Woman shot in Lawndale 

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Karlov Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police said the woman was outside when a dark-colored SUV drove past and someone inside opened fire.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect or said what led to the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. This story was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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