Northwestern knocks off former coach Pat Fitzgerald with 4th quarter rally

The Brief Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald faced Northwestern for the first time since he was fired four years ago. NU staged a comeback down eight in the fourth quarter. Jackson Kleather kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 34-yarder with 2 seconds left.



Jackson Kleather kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 34-yarder with 2 seconds left Saturday to rally No. 25 Northwestern to a 24-21 win over Michigan State.

Aidan Chiles tied the game at 21 with 7:24 remaining when he scored on a 1-yard run and threw to Alex Honig on a 2-point conversion for Northwestern (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten). After Matthew Smith blocked Michigan State's Liam Boyd 33-yard field-goal attempt, Chiles then drove the Wildcats 64 yards in eight plays to set up the winning kick.

Chiles, who started 20 games at Michigan State the past two seasons before transferring to Northwestern, completed 18 of 27 passes for 226 yards and also had 16 carries for 25 yards.

"Never a doubt," Chiles said. "We knew we were going to win this game. We just didn’t know how. We came out, we finished the game like we were supposed to. We should have started off faster. The score shouldn’t have been as close. I’m a little disappointed in how we started off. But at the end of the day, a win is a win."

The Spartans (2-5, 0-4) had led 21-13 early in the fourth quarter when Alessio Milivojevic tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Chrishon McCray. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on Milivojevic’s 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.

The Wildcats went in front 10-7 early in the second quarter as Caleb Komolafe had a 10-yard scoring run. Northwestern had a chance to increase the margin, but Kleather’s 41-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Eli Coenen.

The Spartans regained the lead 47 seconds before halftime when Milivojevic connected with Bryson Williams on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald faced Northwestern for the first time since he was fired four years ago by his alma mater because of a hazing scandal. The former star linebacker at the school sued Northwestern and agreed to a settlement after the school said evidence did not establish any player reported hazing to Fitzgerald or that he condoned or directed hazing.

"Like I said all week, this game is about the players," Fitzgerald said after the game. "We got another big one (game) against UCLA next week. I look back at my time at Northwestern fondly."

Coming up short

Last week, Michigan State lost in overtime to Illinois 38-37 when it failed to convert a 2-point conversion. The Spartans appeared heading toward a win against Northwestern, but the block of Boyd's kick late in the game cost them a chance at snapping their four-game losing streak.

"Two weeks in a row now that we’ve ended up on the short end of games that we’ve got to coach better to get over the hump to win those games," Fitzgerald said.

The takeaway

Northwestern: Chiles looked like a different quarterback than the one who threw 14 interceptions during his time at Michigan State. The Northwestern quarterback appeared more poised and confident, delivering accurate throws, making plays with his legs and taking better care of the football. He is one of four former Michigan State quarterbacks starting and the third of three to face the Spartans this season.

"It was different for sure," Chiles said when asked about playing against the Spartans. "Just being here on the opposite sideline, hearing the fans chanting. That was the best part, though. I appreciate it to be honest, but yeah, it was just different. At the end of the day, we came here with one mission, and we achieved it."

Michigan State: Despite missing its top three inside linebackers and top three cornerbacks, the Spartans totaled five sacks for minus-35 yards and also 10 tackles for a loss of 43 yards. Michigan State had not have a sack in its past three games.

Up next

Northwestern: hosts Rutgers on Oct. 24.

Michigan State: at UCLA on Oct. 24.