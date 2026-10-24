Chicago weather: Another sunny, warm fall day!

Today will be partly sunny with highs around 70! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

A picture-perfect weekend is incoming!

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What To Expect:

We're expecting a mild, rain-free weekend and through much of next week, per the National Weather Service.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70. We are looking at the upper 60s with partly sunny skies on Friday.