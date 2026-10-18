Chicago weather: Chilly start to gameday, then sun and mid-60s

If the month were to end today, this would rank as the second-warmest October on record in Chicago.

Of course, it doesn’t, but with two weeks left, all signs are pointing to warmth, at times unseasonable, for the rest of the month starting Monday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Today will be perfectly sunny and after a chilly start. It will be breezy, and expect highs in the low to mid 60s.

It won’t be as cold tonight under clear skies with lows not far from 40 degrees.

The entire week ahead will feature sunny days and clear nights with highs rising to 70 degrees plus starting Tuesday.

Best news: There is no rain in sight.