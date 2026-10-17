Chicago weather: Chilly temps to start the weekend, more sunshine later

We have lake effect showers this morning and chilly temperatures to start!

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Rain moves out and sunshine is back as the day progresses. Highs today will be in the upper 50s with LESS WIND, thankfully.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind on Sunday will be a little stronger with gusts to 25 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another nice day with highs around 70.

The mild weather continues next week! Wednesday through Friday is looking to be in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies- fantastic.