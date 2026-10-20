Chicago weather: Dense fog early, then unseasonably warm temps today

The Brief Dense fog could reduce visibility to near zero early Tuesday. Temperatures will climb from the mid-60s to lower 70s today. Dry, sunny and unseasonably warm weather is expected through the weekend.



Dry and warm to unseasonably-warm conditions persist through the weekend. The only bumps in the road will be some early-morning fog and a minor lake breeze each day.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for northern Cook and Lake counties until 9 a.m. I expect pockets of dense fog will be found as I encountered on the Edens driving in. Visibilities will be near zero in some spots early this morning.

Highs today will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Warm Chicago weather continues

What's next:

The rest of the week will have highs near the lake in the upper 60s and inland readings in the low 70s. Skies will feature plenty of sun each day.

Lows at night will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.