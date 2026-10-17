Chicago area weather: Frost Advisory as temps fall into the 30s tonight
CHICAGO - A nice weekend is underway with sunny skies and cool, fall-like temperatures.
Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Chicago’s average high temperature for October 17th is 62 degrees, so we’re a few degrees shy of normal.
Cool weekend weather settles in
Frost advisory:
Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling into the 30s for most of the area, with lows in Chicago holding around 40.
There is a frost advisory going into effect at 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday for eastern Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper Counties.
Temperatures for areas in the advisory will drop to the low to mid 30s tonight.
Big picture view:
Sunday looks great with sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the lower 60s.
The week ahead will be quiet and warmer than normal. Plan for plenty of sunshine from Monday to Friday.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s, and then we’ll hover around 70 for highs Wednesday through Friday.
The Source: This weather report was provided by Fox 32 meteorologist Emily Wahls.