Chicago area weather: Frost Advisory as temps fall into the 30s tonight

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The Brief Saturday, Oct. 17 brings sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, a few degrees below Chicago’s normal 62 degrees for the date. A frost advisory runs from 3:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Sunday for eastern Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. Monday to Friday stays quiet and sunny, with highs warming from the 60s to around 70 by midweek.



A nice weekend is underway with sunny skies and cool, fall-like temperatures.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Chicago’s average high temperature for October 17th is 62 degrees, so we’re a few degrees shy of normal.

Cool weekend weather settles in

Frost advisory:

Tonight will be cold with temperatures falling into the 30s for most of the area, with lows in Chicago holding around 40.

There is a frost advisory going into effect at 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday for eastern Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper Counties.

Temperatures for areas in the advisory will drop to the low to mid 30s tonight.

Big picture view:

Sunday looks great with sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the lower 60s.

The week ahead will be quiet and warmer than normal. Plan for plenty of sunshine from Monday to Friday.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s, and then we’ll hover around 70 for highs Wednesday through Friday.