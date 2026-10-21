Chicago weather: Mild fall days continue before a cool-down next week

The Brief Chicago will see sunny skies and highs in the 70s over the next few days. Nights will be cooler, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weekend looks mild, with highs dipping into the 60s next week and a chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday.



Fickle. That's the best word to describe our weather this time of year. It can change dramatically from day to day. Lucky for us, we are stuck on repeat mode over the next few days: sunshine and 70s.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

We'll still deal with some cool nights (lows in the 50s and upper 40s) with some pockets of fog. But the afternoons are going to be gorgeous; get out and enjoy.

For those taking in the Bears game Thursday, make sure you bring a jacket or light coat with you. While the game will begin with temperatures in the 60s, we will quickly fall into the 50s after halftime. Wind speeds should remain under 5mph, meaning it won't feel too much cooler. Still, compared to any pregame activities, it will be noticeably cooler by the end of the game.

Moving into the weekend, we'll see a small increase in cloud cover but highs look to hang in the 70s for many. A great weekend for anything outdoors.

As we go into the new week, temperatures may scale back a little bit with highs in the mid to upper 60s. That is still above normal for this time of year. Cannot rule out a few showers Monday night into Tuesday, otherwise we are looking to remain on the dry side.

What's next:

Peeking farther ahead, the longer range outlooks are suggesting we will keep highs above average (which is near 60) all the way through the start of November. If you like it mild, the weather is in your favor.