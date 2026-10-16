Chicago weather: Cloudy, rainy Friday ahead of warmer, sunnier weekend

The Brief Friday will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s and a chance for rain from late morning through the evening. Frost and freeze conditions are possible in parts of the western suburbs tonight. Sunshine returns Saturday, followed by warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s next week.



A cloudy and damp day will give way to a much sunnier stretch across the Chicago area.

Chicago rain

Friday will bring cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Rain could develop by late morning and continue through the evening.

Lake-effect rain is possible in northwest Indiana through tonight. A few thunderstorms also could develop there, but severe weather is not expected.

Indiana wind advisory

A wind advisory is in place for Porter and LaPorte counties from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. Friday. Winds could reach 45 mph at times.

Frost and freeze concerns

Temperatures could fall enough for frost and freeze conditions in parts of the western counties tonight.

A freeze warning is in place for Kane, DeKalb and McHenry counties. Frost advisories are in effect for LaSalle and Kendall counties.

What's next:

The sun returns Saturday, with highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the low to mid-60s. Mostly sunny conditions are expected Monday through Thursday.

Temperatures should reach the upper 60s Monday and the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.