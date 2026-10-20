Chicago weather: Sunny, mild conditions continue through weekend

The Brief Sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 60s today. Highs will reach the low 70s Wednesday and continue near 70 through Friday. Quiet weather will continue this weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies.



A stretch of mild, quiet weather is ahead for the Chicago area, with sunshine and temperatures running above normal through the weekend.

Chicago forecast

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. The normal high for this time of year is 61 degrees.

Some fog may develop tonight, with lows in the upper 40s. The normal low is 44 degrees.

Wednesday will bring another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Thursday will be much of the same, with sunshine and temperatures near 70 degrees. Friday will also be sunny, with highs near 70.

Weekend outlook

What's next:

The quiet weather will continue into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s.