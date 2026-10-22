Chicago weather: Sunshine, low 70s continue across region

The Brief Chicagoland is headed for another sunny day with highs in the low 70s. Fog could develop tonight before clearing quickly Friday morning. Temperatures may reach the mid-70s Sunday, with cooler but mild weather next week.



San Diego-style weather continues for Chicagoland!

So far there has been no fog this morning so we expect plenty of sunshine and a quick warm-up into the low 70s again this afternoon. It will be a couple of degrees cooler near the lake.

Tonight I do think fog may be more of an issue with lows not far from 50. Any fog will disappear quickly after sunrise tomorrow, leaving another mostly sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 70s.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Saturday will be more of the same, followed by an even warmer day on Sunday when I expect highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday into the middle part of next week temperatures will not be as warm but still warmer than normal. Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 60s Monday through Wednesday and rainfall prospects look slim and generally limited to Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Sub-tropical storm Josephine has formed in the Atlantic. Winds are currently just below hurricane strength, and the storm has some characteristics which are not exactly tropical in nature. Regardless of the designation, some strong winds and powerful waves will impact parts of the Northeast and coastal Canada in the next couple of days as this storm moves off into the North Atlantic.