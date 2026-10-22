Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm weekend ahead, with highs in the 70s

The Brief Temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average, with highs in the low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday. Sunday could be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s and a slight chance of an afternoon shower near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Chicago will see its last sunset at or after 6 p.m. Thursday until March 14, 2027.



By October standards, this type of weather is unusual. For those with outdoor events (like a Chicago Bears game), this type of weather is amazing. We're not setting any records, but our highs remain around 10–15 degrees above normal for this time of year. That said, it does/will cool quickly once the sun goes down; be prepared.

Overnight lows are going to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a mainly clear sky and light wind tonight. This could lead to more fog developing in spots tonight; the best odds are going to be closer to the lake.

Sunshine and low to mid 70s again on Friday. Copy and paste that into Saturday as well. By Sunday, we will see a little more of a southwest wind and that should help to push the temps up a few extra degrees (middle 70s for most spots). However, the clouds may turn a little thicker on Sunday and there could even be a wayward shower near the IL/WI state line in the afternoon.

Looking into next week, we remain above average, but highs may only reach the mid and upper 60s. Overnight lows should hold around 50 — give or take a few degrees. When it comes to rain, things still appear to remain dry to start the week. There is a slim shot at a shower by the middle of the week, though it's possible that changes as we get closer to said point in time.

One more note: tonight is the final night with a sunset time of 6pm or later until March 14, 2027. That is 143 days from now. This is one of the first sure-fire signs that real fall is about to settle in on top of us. The next sign? Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 1 and the clocks fall back one hour (dropping our sunset times to around 4:45 p.m.).