Chicago weather: Warm temperatures continue through Halloween

The Brief A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures today, but readings will remain warmer than normal. Temperatures will return to the 70s Wednesday, with shower chances late in the week. Halloween should be warm and mostly dry, while a stronger system could arrive early next week.



A cold front slides through our area today, but there’s no real "cold" air associated with it. Temperatures will be lower but still warmer than normal for late October.

Skies will be partly sunny and highs will range from the lower 60s far north to the low 70s far south in our viewing area. There could be a little patchy fog near the lake this morning. Winds will shift out of the northeast.

Tonight will be moonlit through high clouds. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Warm Chicago weather continues

What's next:

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Then it’s back to the 70s starting Wednesday. There will be a chance for a light shower early Thursday, then partly cloudy.

Friday looks dry and warm with highs around 70. There’s a chance for light showers on Halloween. Highs will be not far from 70° and the day will not be a washout.

I expect similar conditions on Sunday to kick off November on a warm but mostly cloudy note. Showers are possible.

There’s a more significant system lurking for early next week. Stay tuned.